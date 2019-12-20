Cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.While cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country.Light drizzle may also occur at few places.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar four, Quetta five, Gilgit and Murree two and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.