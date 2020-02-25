UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degree centigrade and minus zero degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

