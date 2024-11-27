Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Lahore, Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore, Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab.

Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab, the PMD said.

However, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Smoggy/foggy conditions (in patches) prevailed over isolated plains areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

It reported that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the province including Lahore.

