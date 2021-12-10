Cold, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:28 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 03.0 degrees centigrade and -5.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.