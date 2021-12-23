Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 4.5 C and 1.5 C in Kalat on Thursday.