Cold, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:58 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 4.5 C and 1.5 C in Kalat on Thursday.