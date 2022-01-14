UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met office Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.5 degrees centigrade and -8.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

