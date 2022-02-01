Cold, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:46 PM
The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.0 degrees centigrade and - 5.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.