UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.0 degrees centigrade and - 5. 3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

>