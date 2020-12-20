UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Remained In Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.0 degree centigrade,-4.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -6.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.

