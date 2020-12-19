Cold, dry weather to continue; dense fog to grip plain areas

Cold and dry weather is expected to continue in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected to continue in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts in next 24 hours.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours whereas frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours during this time span.

Rain (with snowfall over hills) is also forecast expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time period.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported on Saturday.

In last 24 Hour cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minimum temperature recorded during this time frame was Leh -16C,Astore -12C, Skardu -11C, Gupis, Kalam -10C, Hunza -09C, Gilgit, Bagrote -08C, Srinagar, Dir, Kalat -06C, Parachinar -05C, Quetta, Rawalakot and Murree -04C.