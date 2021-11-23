UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Continue In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

Met Office on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather to continue in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Met Office on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather to continue in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at1.5C and -03.0C in Kalat in last 24 hours.

