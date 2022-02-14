Cold, dry weather to continue in most parts: Spokesperson PMD

Mainly cold and dry weather will persist in most parts of the country during the next few days in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather will persist in most parts of the country during the next few days in most parts of the country.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said no significant changes in weather is expected during the next three to four days.

However, light rain is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The spokesperson informed that the day temperatures will register an increase in next few days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, adding, a weak westerly wave was also present over northern areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours wereLeh -12 C, Gupis -07 C, Skardu, Kalam -06 C, Astore -05 C, Bagrote -03 C, Dir, Ziarat -02 C, Malam Jabba and Chitral -01C.