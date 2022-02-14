UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Continue In Most Parts: Spokesperson PMD

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Cold, dry weather to continue in most parts: Spokesperson PMD

Mainly cold and dry weather will persist in most parts of the country during the next few days in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather will persist in most parts of the country during the next few days in most parts of the country.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said no significant changes in weather is expected during the next three to four days.

However, light rain is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The spokesperson informed that the day temperatures will register an increase in next few days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, adding, a weak westerly wave was also present over northern areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours wereLeh -12 C, Gupis -07 C, Skardu, Kalam -06 C, Astore -05 C, Bagrote -03 C, Dir, Ziarat -02 C, Malam Jabba and Chitral -01C.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Dir Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

2 minutes ago
 Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

16 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

25 minutes ago
 Additional German troops begin arriving in Lithuan ..

Additional German troops begin arriving in Lithuania

32 seconds ago
 Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on securit ..

Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on security: Lavrov to Putin

34 seconds ago
 Camilla tests positive, days after Prince Charles

Camilla tests positive, days after Prince Charles

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>