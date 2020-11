Cold, dry weather to grip most part, fog likely in plain areas

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Cold wind is also forecat for hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and North Balochistan during this time span.

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Wednesday said a westerly wave affecting upper and central parts of the county and likely to persist tonight.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills was occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 28mm, Lower 20mm), Kalam 27mm, Malamjabba 22mm, Pattan 18mm, Cherat 16mm, Balakot 16mm, Mirkhani 15mm, Saidu sharif 13mm, Peshawar (A/P 17mm, City 10mm), Takht Bai 10mm, Chitral 11mm, Kakul 08mm, Parachinar, Drosh 06mm, Bannu 03mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Balochistan: Lasbella 15mm, Ormara 09mm, Zhob 08,mm Quetta (Samungli 05mm, city 02mm), Dalbandin 01mm, Punjab: Murree 16mm, Islamabad (ZP 12mm, Saidpur 07mm, Bokra 07mm, A/P 05mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07mm, Chaklala 05mm), Attock 06mm, Jhang 05mm, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, D.

G Khan, Kasur 02mm, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal, Multan, T.T.Singh, Kasur, Khanewal 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15mm, Muzaffarabad (AP 13mm, city 09mm), Garhi Dupatta 13mm, Kotli 08mm, Sindh: Dadu 05, Karachi (Masroor Base 04, North Karachi, Landhi, MOS, Faisal Base, Kemari, Surjani Town 03mm, Jinnah Terminal 02mm, Nazimabad 01mm), Shaheed Benazirabad 04mm, Sukkar, Padidan 02mm, Tando Jam, Sakrand 01mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01mm.

Snowfall was recorded as Malam Jabba & Kalam 14 inch.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remained Leh -08�C, Gupis -05�C, Bagrote -04�C, Kalam -03�C, Mirkhani, Astore, Malam Jabba -02�C and Parachinar -01�C.