Cold, dry weather to persist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Met officials predicted cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, including Lahore They noted that smog and fog, in patches, were likely to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.

On Monday, Leh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -7°C, while in Lahore, the minimum temperature was 13°C, and the maximum reached 26.5°C.