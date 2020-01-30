Cold, dry weather to persist 30 Jan 2020

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic picture, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred at isolated places in Gujrat, Sialkot, Attock, Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the province.