Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of KP: Met office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, in its daily report, the regional meteorological center said that rain with snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir and Kurram districts on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours rain recorded in Kakul 20 mm, Malamjaba 15 mm, Besham and Saidu Sharif each 06 mm, Bunner, Dir and Balakot each 05 mm, Takht Bhai 03 mm, Cherat and Timergara each 02 mm, Mohmand Dam & Bannu (each) 1 mm.

Snowfall recorded in inches Malamjabba 05 while lowest minimum Temperature -06�C was recorded in Kalam and Parachinar each.