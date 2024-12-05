Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very cold weather is likely in northern areas during morning/night hours.

Shallow fog (in patches) is likely to persist at few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach the upper parts of the country from Saturday night.

According to a senior Meteorologist of the PMD, Imran Siddiqui “The month of December is likely to have two rain spells according to the weather experts which would help improve air quality by reducing smog and minimizing travel hazards”.

"November has been largely rainless in recent years, December is expected to experience two rain spells", he said.

Although the intensity of the rainfall cannot yet be determined, it is likely to significantly alleviate smog levels, he said while talking to APP.

The expected rainfall in December is anticipated to bring much-needed relief to areas facing air quality challenges and reduce travel disruptions caused by smog and fog.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Skardu -07C, Astore -05 C and Gilgit -04C.

