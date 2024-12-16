Cold, Dry Weather To Persist In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
While very cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in the hilly areas during the period.
Shallow to moderate fog (in patches) was likely at few places in Northeast/South Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was passing over upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas.
Shallow fog prevailed at few places in central/southern Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Astore -06, Bagrote, Hunza -05 and Kalam -04 C.
