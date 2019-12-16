UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather To Persist In Provincial Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:58 PM

The local Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and at night would persist in provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The local Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and at night would persist in provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The experts said mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan during night. Frost is also likely to form in Pothhar region.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees celsius while humidity was recorded at 83 per cent.

