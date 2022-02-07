UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.0 degrees centigrade and - 2.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

West's Sanctions Make North Korea Unwilling to Coo ..

West's Sanctions Make North Korea Unwilling to Cooperate - Russian Envoy to UN

1 minute ago
 White House Probe Found Top Science Adviser Bullie ..

White House Probe Found Top Science Adviser Bullied, Demeaned Employees - Report ..

1 minute ago
 UAF VC for quality research work to cope with agri ..

UAF VC for quality research work to cope with agriculture issues

1 minute ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Nebenzia Tests Positive for COVI ..

Russia's UN Envoy Nebenzia Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Mission

1 minute ago
 US Climate Envoy Kerry to Visit Mexico on February ..

US Climate Envoy Kerry to Visit Mexico on February 9 - State Dept.

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 32 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 32 more positive of corona

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>