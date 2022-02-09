Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP: Met

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province while very cold in hilly areas, during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Dir Upper and Lower, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, rain, thunderstorms and snow over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded in Pattan 07 mm, Kakul 06 mm, Malamjabba 03 mm, Peshawar City 02 mm, Airport 01 mm, Kakul, Balakot and Dir Upper each 02 mm, Drosh and Mirkhani each 01 mm.

Snowfall 03 inches was recorded in Kalam during the last 24 hours.