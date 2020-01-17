Cold, dry weather to prevail in Lahore

The local Meteorological office on Friday forecast cold and dry weather with dense fog in the night hours in the provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Meteorological office on Friday forecast cold and dry weather with dense fog in the night hours in the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

However,rain was expected at isolated places in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum and Rawalpindi districts during evening/night. However, fog is likely to prevails in Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yarkhan, Okara, Sahiwal during night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to synoptic situation,continental air is prevailing over most upper parts of the country.

Meteorological Office recorded maximum temperature as 16 degree celsius and minimum as 3 degree celsius with 100 per cent humidity in the air during the last 24 hours.