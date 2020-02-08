Cold, dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) ISLAMABAD, Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelv hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Online - 08th February, 2020) slamabad and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar four, Quetta minus one, Gilgit minus two and Murree two degree centigrade.