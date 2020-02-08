UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:34 PM

Cold, dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelv hours

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Online - 08th February, 2020) slamabad and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar four, Quetta minus one, Gilgit minus two and Murree two degree centigrade.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Online - 08th February, 2020) slamabad and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar four, Quetta minus one, Gilgit minus two and Murree two degree centigrade.

