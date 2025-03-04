Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail With Rain, Snowfall Expected In Northern Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Cold and dry weather is expected across most parts of the country on Tuesday, while rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, and Islamabad during morning hours

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moderate to heavy snowfall may disrupt traffic and cause slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas are advised to exercise caution due to the possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

In Islamabad, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected with a 40 percent probability during the morning hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall is likely in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera, while other districts will experience cold and dry weather.

Punjab is likely to remain mainly dry and cold at night, with rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal during morning hours. Shallow to moderate fog patches may develop in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Bahawalnagar.

Dry weather is predicted in Sindh and Balochistan, while partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-thunderstorm and snow is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall with snowfall over hills occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while dry weather prevailed in other areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were Leh -09 C, Parachinar -03 C, Kalam -03 C, and Skardu -01 C.

