Cold & Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast For City Multan

Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 19.5 degree centigrade and 6.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:04 am and set at 17:55 pm tomorrow.

