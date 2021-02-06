UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:35 PM

Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.5 degree centigrade and 9.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:00 am and set at 17:57 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

41 minutes ago

Airbus A320 Safely Lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo ..

3 minutes ago

Three nature reserves spreading over 18,000 acres ..

3 minutes ago

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections

3 minutes ago

Provision of basic amenities top priority of prese ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Regulator Approves Sinovac Vaccine for Mas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.