Cold Forecast For Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
The city experienced a sunny yet cold day on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office
Officials reported that continental air prevails over most parts of the country.
Cold weather is likely to persist nationwide, with very cold temperatures in hilly areas during morning and night. However, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may see cloudy skies, light rain or snowfall, and gusty winds in the evening or night.
Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -12°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 7.2°C and a maximum of 24.5°C.
