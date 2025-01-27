Cold forecast for Lahore

The city experienced a sunny yet cold day on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The city experienced a sunny yet cold day on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

Officials reported that continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Cold weather is likely to persist nationwide, with very cold temperatures in hilly areas during morning and night. However, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may see cloudy skies, light rain or snowfall, and gusty winds in the evening or night.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -12°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 7.2°C and a maximum of 24.5°C.