Cold intensity likely to decrease in capital :Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Saturday said intensity of cold was likely to decrease in Federal capital during coming days.

Talking to APP, he said fog would might reduce in capital after the upcoming rain spell which was expected from second week of February whereas, it might also grip the northern side of the country.

Heavy snowfall would also be expected in Skardu,Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore, Kashmir and other hilly areas during the spell, he said adding, due to which the intense cold might persists in hilly areas of the country.

He said minimum temperature might drop below freezing point at tourist places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and Nathia Gali during this time span.