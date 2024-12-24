Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Expected To Persist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:49 PM
The city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Tuesday, with the MET Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours
According to MET officials, continental air is currently dominating most parts of the country.
They forecast that cold and dry weather will persist in most areas, with very cold conditions expected in the hilly regions during the morning and night.
Fog and smog are expected in patches across some plain areas of Upper Sindh and Punjab during the morning and night. Additionally, frost is likely to form in isolated areas of Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early morning hours.
On Tuesday, Leh and Skardu recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -9°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 6.4°C and a maximum of 19.5°C.
