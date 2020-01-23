Cold, partly cloudy weather forecast

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain or drizzling is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot during night.

While light snowfall is expected in Murree, the Met department says.

On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city was recorded at six and 18 degrees celsius, respectively.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect north Balochistan on Friday.