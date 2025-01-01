Open Menu

Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Cold and partly cloudy conditions prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar weather for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials reported that a weather system was expected to enter western regions of the country later tonight, potentially affecting upper areas until January 6.

Rain and snow are predicted for northern and western Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjacent hilly areas. Moderate to heavy rain or snow may occur in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening or night.

In addition, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most plains of Punjab and Upper Sindh. Other parts of the country are expected to experience cold and partly cloudy weather.

The lowest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Skardu and Gupis at -9°C, while Lahore’s minimum temperature was 6.6°C, with a maximum of 14°C.

