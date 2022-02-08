UrduPoint.com

Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In KP: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Dir Upper, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts, says a daily morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Tuesday.

Moreover, shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lakki Marwat and D. I. Khan districts during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, isolated rain and snow over the hills occurred in the province.

Rain recorded in Malamjabba 04 mm, Saidu Sharif and Chitral each 01 mm.

Snowfall recorded 02 inches at Malamjaba and 0.5 inches at Kalam.

