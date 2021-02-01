UrduPoint.com
Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:06 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP

The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

In its daily report, it said that cold waether conditions would prevail in hilly areas.

However, cloudy weather with chances of light rain and light snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Upper & Lower), Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Lowest minimum temperature -05�C was recorded in Kalam on Monday.

