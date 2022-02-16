UrduPoint.com

Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills occurred in Dir and Chitral districts. Rain recorded in mm: Dir and Mirkhani each 02, Drosh 01.

On Wednesday, lowest minimum temperature -05�C was recorded at Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Mardan Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner

Recent Stories

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

14 minutes ago
 US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of U ..

US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 China govt to help run coal power plants at full c ..

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

2 minutes ago
 Some 500Mln People Watched Beijing Olympics Openin ..

Some 500Mln People Watched Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony - IOC

12 minutes ago
 Campaign against vehicles launches

Campaign against vehicles launches

12 minutes ago
 Australia's Victoria in talks to host 2026 Commonw ..

Australia's Victoria in talks to host 2026 Commonweath Games

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>