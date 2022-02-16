Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills occurred in Dir and Chitral districts. Rain recorded in mm: Dir and Mirkhani each 02, Drosh 01.

On Wednesday, lowest minimum temperature -05�C was recorded at Kalam.