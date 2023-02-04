Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted

The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most districts of the province for the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most districts of the province for the next 24 hours.

Isolated light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Orakzai, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, North and South Waziristan districts.

