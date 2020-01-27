Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted for KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region during next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather conditions with chances of rain with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan and Swabi districts.

During last 24 hour mainly cold and partly cloudy weather remained in most parts of the region. However, rain with light snowfall over the hills occurred at a few places in Malakand and D I Khan divisions.

Rainfall recorded was 05mm in Kalam and 01mm in D I Khan 01 while snowfall recorded in Kalam was 0.5 inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -11�C in Kalam & Parachinar.