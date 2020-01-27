UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:05 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted for KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region during next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather conditions with chances of rain with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan and Swabi districts.

During last 24 hour mainly cold and partly cloudy weather remained in most parts of the region. However, rain with light snowfall over the hills occurred at a few places in Malakand and D I Khan divisions.

Rainfall recorded was 05mm in Kalam and 01mm in D I Khan 01 while snowfall recorded in Kalam was 0.5 inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -11�C in Kalam & Parachinar.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Mardan Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla I Khan

Recent Stories

Salvini's League loses bid to topple Italy govt in ..

5 seconds ago

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns to Departur ..

23 seconds ago

Navratilova, McEnroe blast 'homophobic' Court ahea ..

24 seconds ago

Middle standard exams to start by Feb.4

26 seconds ago

S. Korea to hold emergency meetings on economic im ..

5 minutes ago

TAQA Morocco extends contract of Jorf Lasfar power ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.