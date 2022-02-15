Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Met Office Tuesday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the met office predicted cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas for next 48 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.