UrduPoint.com

Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

The Provincial Met Office Tuesday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Met Office Tuesday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas for next 24 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

Similarly, the met office predicted cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas for next 48 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

Related Topics

Weather Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Mardan Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

41 minutes ago
 Visit of South African blind cricket team, an hono ..

Visit of South African blind cricket team, an honor for country; Secretary Sport ..

1 minute ago
 32 held for erecting encroachments

32 held for erecting encroachments

1 minute ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Feb 24

1 minute ago
 Spain Not Considering Additional Deployments Easte ..

Spain Not Considering Additional Deployments Eastern Europe - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>