Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather To Persist In KP

Tue 11th February 2020

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday said that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday said that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills, is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the region, while partly cloudy in upper parts. However, cloudy weather condition with light rain and light snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Khyber and Kurram districts during night.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -09�C at Kalam.

