Cold wave continue gripping most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Cold wave will continue gripping most parts of the country during the next 24 hours due to consistent low daytime temperatures, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Dense fog is likely to continue in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Due to continuously low daytime temperatures, very cold weather is likely to prevail in fog-affected areas.

On Thursday, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while partly cloudy in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, light rain/snow is expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the night.

In Islamabad, cold and dry weather is expected and surrounding. Dense fog is likely to persist during morning/night hours.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts. However, light rain/snowfall is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohat and Malakand during the night.

Dense fog is likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas during morning/night hours.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold and partly cloudy/cloudy in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most districts of the province due to dense fog.

In Balochistan, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern districts.

In Sindh, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Fog/smog is likely to persist in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most districts of the province due to dense fog.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While light rain/snowfall is also likely at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over Islamabad, Potohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12C, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gilgit, Astore -07, Kalat, Gupis, Srinagar -05, Chitral, Mirkhani -04, Bunji, Dir, Hunza, Parachinar, Rawalakot and Quetta -03C.