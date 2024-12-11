Open Menu

Cold Wave Continued To Prevail In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Cold wave continued to prevail in city

Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas.

Rain/snow was expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during daytime.

Light rain/snow was expected in Murree and Galliyat during morning. Frost may also occur in Islamabad, upper Punjab and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Shallow fog was likely at few places in central/south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning.

MET officials said that snowfall was recorded at Astore only while Murree recorded 00.0°C. Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 5.5°C and maximum was 21.5°C.

Recent Stories

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces ..

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan

17 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner S ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder

17 minutes ago
 UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional ..

UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth

17 minutes ago
 Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra o ..

Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for translating existing Pakistan-B ..

8 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organ ..

Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking

12 minutes ago
Mountain Day celebrated with call for building cli ..

Mountain Day celebrated with call for building climate resilience of lives, live ..

8 minutes ago
 Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week l ..

Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week long Anti-Polio drive starting ..

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign

DC reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign

8 minutes ago
 Toxic Liqour claims 6 lives in Nawabshah

Toxic Liqour claims 6 lives in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 DCs directed for clearing full payment of outstand ..

DCs directed for clearing full payment of outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers

1 minute ago
 Kashmiri diaspora should highlight HR violations i ..

Kashmiri diaspora should highlight HR violations in Kashmir: AJK President

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather