Cold Wave Continued To Prevail In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas.
Rain/snow was expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during daytime.
Light rain/snow was expected in Murree and Galliyat during morning. Frost may also occur in Islamabad, upper Punjab and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Shallow fog was likely at few places in central/south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning.
MET officials said that snowfall was recorded at Astore only while Murree recorded 00.0°C. Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 5.5°C and maximum was 21.5°C.
Recent Stories
7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan
Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder
UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth
Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for translating existing Pakistan-B ..
Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking
Mountain Day celebrated with call for building climate resilience of lives, live ..
Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week long Anti-Polio drive starting ..
DC reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign
Toxic Liqour claims 6 lives in Nawabshah
DCs directed for clearing full payment of outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers
Kashmiri diaspora should highlight HR violations in Kashmir: AJK President
More Stories From Weather
-
Authorities issues advisory for Safe travel in snow-clad zone in AJK23 hours ago
-
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days2 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today4 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD6 days ago
-
Cold, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore7 days ago
-
100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh7 days ago
-
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather8 days ago
-
December likely to have two rain spells: PMD8 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore, other parts of country9 days ago
-
Balochistan receives first winter rain12 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore12 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sukkur13 days ago