Cold Wave Grips In Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 08:24 PM

A severe cold wave, gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns since Monday which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days

According to the Meteorological Department, the severe cold will continue to hit interior Sindh for the next week.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flu were being reported.

The harsh weather, forced the people to return home early in the day, and even the busiest localities of the city Larkana, presented a deserted view in the evening.

People throng at old and new clothes shops.

The sale of second-hand clothes also registered an increase, especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes and shoes.

Demands of coal and LPG have also increased. The prices of eggs rose by 40 per cent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold waves, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing outbreaks of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough, malaria etc.

Doctors have advised the public to wear warm clothes to keep themselves warm and avoid eating cold things or drinks.

