Cold wave likely to grip most parts of country during next few days; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The cold wave would continue to grip most parts of the country with further decrease in temperatures during the next few days.

"The weather in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain cloudy or partly cloudy while there are chances of drizzle also", Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman, Dr. Zaheer Babar said.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, the spokesman said that there were chances of rain and snowfall over the hills in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and it's adjoining areas", He informed that the temperatures across the country will further drop during the next two to three days however the weather will return to routine afterwards.

The Spokesman said there was no such possibility of any significant rain across the country during this week.

According to the daily weather report issued by PMD, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist during the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy in upper parts of the country.

However, light rain with snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas.

Smog or fog is likely to increase in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir while snowfall recorded in Kalam .

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 10 mm, Balakot 08, Kalam 04, Dir, Pattan 03, Kakul, Mir Khani 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 10, City 08), Garhidupatta 07, Rawalakot 03. Snowfall (inches): Kalam 02 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Ziarat -10 C, Leh -08, Gupis -07, Kalat, Skardu -06, Kalam -05, Chitral, Hunza, Astore -04, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Baramulla, Srinagar -03, Dir, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Zhob, Quetta, Bagrote, Shupiyan, Anantnag -02 and Drosh -01 C.