Cold Wave Likely To Persist In Upper Parts Of Country; PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of country; PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that cold wave would continue gripping upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that cold wave would continue gripping upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting northeastern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next 12 to 18 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

However, rain with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over the hills occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. While the weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded in various parts during the last 24 hours was in Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 16mm, City 14), Rawalakot 19, Garhi Dupatta 11, Kotli 05, Punjab: Murree 11, Sialkot (City 11, Airport 05), Lahore (City 08, Airport 07), Narowal 08, Islamabad (Zero point 04, Saidpur 02, Bokra, Airport 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 03, Shamsabad 02), Jhelum, Mangla 02, Gujrat, Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Okara 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Balakot 07, Malam Jabba 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Astore 02 and Skardu 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was Murree 5.0 inches, Bagrote 1.5, Malam Jabba 1.0, Skardu 0.9 and Astore 0.8 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11 C, Kalam -10, Gupis -08, Astore -06, Skardu -05, Parachinar, Hunza, Bagrote -04, Malamjabba -03, Dir, Kalat, Murree -02, Drosh, Shupiyan and Rawalakot -01 C.

