Cold wave to grip most parts of country; Fog to continue

Cold wave will grip most parts of the country from Wednesday with decrease in night temperatures after the rain spell ending on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Cold wave will grip most parts of the country from Wednesday with decrease in night temperatures after the rain spell ending on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Talking to APP, Director PMD, Zaheer Ahmad Babar informed that the weather will remain dry after Wednesday and cold wave will persist in the most parts of the country during the next few days.

He said night temperatures will fall especially in the plain areas of country which will turn the weather further cold.

The official told that foggy conditions will engulf plain areas including Bahawalpur, Sukkur and Multan during the next few days.

According to the daily forecast, the met office has indicated chances of rain with snow fall over mountains at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Cold and Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, the rainfall in (mm) recorded in various places was Punjab: Murree 30, Sialkot (City 14, Airport 06), Kasur, Bahawalnagar 12, Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Zeropoint 09, Airport 07, Golra, Bokra 05), Lahore (City 09, Airport 06), Okara, Sahiwal 09, Faisalabad, Narowal, Khanewal 08, Sargodha, Hafizabad 07, Noorpur thal, Chakwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh 06, Mandi Baho Din, Gujranwala, Attock, Kot Addu 05, Bahawalpur (City 05, Airport 04), Gujrat, Bhakkar, Multan, Mangla 04, Dera Ghazi Khan 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Jhelum 03 and Layyah 02.

The rainfall recorded in Balochistan was Turbat 30, Kalat 27, Khuzdar 19, Pasni, Dalbandin 18, Ziarat 15, Quetta (Samungli 15, City 14), Nokkundi, Panjgur 11, Pishin 10, Sibbi 09, Barkhan 05, Lasbella, Gawadar 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 29), Garhi dupatta, Kotli, Rawalakot 17 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 26, Malamjabba 23, Dir (Upper 22, Lower 14), Pattan 20, Kalam 16, Kakul 15, Parachinar 10, Drosh 08, Chitral 07, Tahktbai 06, Cherat 04, Bannu, Mirkhani, Peshawar (City, Airport 02).

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the rainfall was recorded was Skardu 10, Bagrot 03, Sindh: Dadu, Padidan, Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad 02, Sukkur, Rohri and Jaccobabad 01.

The snowfall (inches) recorded during the period was Murree 12, Malam Jabba 10, Kalam 08, Skardu 06, Astore 04, Chitral 03, Parachinar, Dir, Zhob 02, Bagrot, Rawalakot, Drosh, Hunza 01.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Gupis, Skardu, Bagrot -08 C, Malamjabba, Parachinar -07 C, Astore -06 C, Kalam -05 C, Hunza and Murree -04 C.