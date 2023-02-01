Cold wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Cold wave will continue gripping most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Cold wave will continue gripping most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

"Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country", the met office said.

Light rain/light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

While very cold in the upper parts and north Balochistan.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -12 C, Kalam -10, Astore - 07, Skardu, Parachinar - 06, Bagrote - 05, Malam Jabba, Gilgit - 04, Quetta Hunza, Mir Khani, Rawalakot and Kalat- 03 C.