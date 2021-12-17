UrduPoint.com

Cold Wave To Grip Upper, Central Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:16 PM

Cold wave to grip upper, central parts of country: PMD

The cold wave will grip upper and central parts of the country during next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The cold wave will grip upper and central parts of the country during next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country and north Balochistan. While dense fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts, while very cold in upper districts and north Balochistan.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Gupis -16 C, Leh -14, Kalat -12, Kalam, Skardu -09, Quetta, Gilgit, Astore -08, Hunza -06, Dir, Zhob -05, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Chitral, Drosh, Parachinar -04, Kakul and Srinagar -03 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Punjab Srinagar Parachinar Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There ..

Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission ..

1 minute ago
 US to Get Back to Russia With Its Security Proposa ..

US to Get Back to Russia With Its Security Proposal on Ukraine Next Week - Senio ..

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

1 minute ago
 Azmat of Peshawar shows talent in 4th PGF Jinnah D ..

Azmat of Peshawar shows talent in 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf

1 minute ago
 Russian Military Instructors in CAR Say Unaffected ..

Russian Military Instructors in CAR Say Unaffected by EU's Wagner Group Sanction ..

1 minute ago
 Khodorkovsky Violated Many Agreements, Trying to R ..

Khodorkovsky Violated Many Agreements, Trying to Rock Situation - Peskov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.