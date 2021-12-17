Cold wave to grip upper, central parts of country: PMD

The cold wave will grip upper and central parts of the country during next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The cold wave will grip upper and central parts of the country during next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country and north Balochistan. While dense fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts, while very cold in upper districts and north Balochistan.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Gupis -16 C, Leh -14, Kalat -12, Kalam, Skardu -09, Quetta, Gilgit, Astore -08, Hunza -06, Dir, Zhob -05, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Chitral, Drosh, Parachinar -04, Kakul and Srinagar -03 C.