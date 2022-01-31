UrduPoint.com

Cold Wave To Grip Upper Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Cold wave would grip the upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly was also present over northern parts.

"Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country", the PMD said.

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However light rain and snow occurred in Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 04, Snowfall (inches): Astore 1.5.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11 C, Kalam, Gupis -09, Skardu -07, Astore -06, Hunza, Parachinar, Bagrote -04, Gilgit, Dir, Malamjabba, Kalat, Anantnag -03, Srinagar, Shupiyan -02, Mir Khani, Drosh, Rawalakot -01 C.

>