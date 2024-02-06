Cold Wave To Grip Upper Parts Of Country: PMD
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Cold wave will continue gripping upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
“Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts”, the PMD said.
However, rain wind-thunderstorms with snowfall over mountains are expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.
Cold winds are likely in upper Punjab during the evening/night.
Shallow fog is likely to persist at isolated places in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.
As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect north-eastern parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab in the next 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
Shallow fog prevailed over a few plain areas of Punjab. However, rain recorded in Rawalakot was 05 mm and Murree 03 mm.
The snowfall recorded was Rawalakot 01.5 inches and Murree 0.5 inches.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam, Leh -14 C, Astore -09, Skardu -07, Gupis -06, Malamjabba -05, Gilgit, Bagrote and Kalat -04 C.
