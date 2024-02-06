Open Menu

Cold Wave To Grip Upper Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

Cold wave will continue gripping upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Cold wave will continue gripping upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts”, the PMD said.

However, rain wind-thunderstorms with snowfall over mountains are expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Cold winds are likely in upper Punjab during the evening/night.

Shallow fog is likely to persist at isolated places in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect north-eastern parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab in the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Shallow fog prevailed over a few plain areas of Punjab. However, rain recorded in Rawalakot was 05 mm and Murree 03 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Rawalakot 01.5 inches and Murree 0.5 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam, Leh -14 C, Astore -09, Skardu -07, Gupis -06, Malamjabba -05, Gilgit, Bagrote and Kalat -04 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

4 minutes ago
 DC establishes district control room to monitor El ..

DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024

4 minutes ago
 High-level meeting held for election security

High-level meeting held for election security

4 minutes ago
 Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searc ..

Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing

46 seconds ago
 PPP would not be part of conspiracies

PPP would not be part of conspiracies

47 seconds ago
 Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building ..

Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school

49 seconds ago
Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Cent ..

Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center

50 seconds ago
 CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphas ..

CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security me ..

52 seconds ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese ple ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese pledge to help reverse long runni ..

3 minutes ago
 38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

58 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

53 minutes ago
 UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir S ..

UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather