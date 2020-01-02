UrduPoint.com
Cold Weather Conditions Continue In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:48 PM

Cold weather conditions continue in most parts of country

Rain/thunderstorm snowfall over mountain with cloudy weather condition is expected at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore four, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar nine, Quetta five, Gilgit zero, Murree minus one and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

