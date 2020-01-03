UrduPoint.com
Cold Weather Conditions Continue In Most Parts Of Country

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Cold weather conditions continue in most parts of country

Rain/thunderstorm snowfall over mountains is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in upper Punjab, northwest Balochistan and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Rain/thunderstorm snowfall over mountains is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in upper Punjab, northwest Balochistan and Islamabad.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of central-south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta and Muzafarabad two, Gilgit zero and Murree one degree centigrade.

Your Thoughts and Comments

